Liberum Capital Raises Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 330

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PETS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 273.57 ($3.60).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 287 ($3.78) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 122.30 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 276.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

