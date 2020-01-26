Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 162.85 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.57 ($2.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 159.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.34.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

