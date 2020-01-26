Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LMT opened at $432.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $402.07 and its 200 day moving average is $384.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

