LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $300.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.88), with a volume of 8198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.83).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $307.27 million and a P/E ratio of 31.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.