Luther Burbank (LBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of LBC stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

LBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.