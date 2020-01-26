Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown University purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 183,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,594.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

