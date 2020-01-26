MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HZO. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 70,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

