Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.69

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.69 and last traded at $114.34, with a volume of 2029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

