MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (MKC.V) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

MKC.V opened at $172.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.90. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $119.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

