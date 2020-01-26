Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $266.00

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 265.95 ($3.50), with a volume of 186596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.38 ($3.48).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Tigue bought 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £2,226.84 ($2,929.28).

About Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

