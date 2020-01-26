Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 24,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.