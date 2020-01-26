Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

