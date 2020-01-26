Milestone Resources Group Ltd Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,209,000. Alphabet accounts for about 12.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,264.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.