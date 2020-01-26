Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,747,000 after buying an additional 222,832 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,391,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,264,000 after buying an additional 220,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.6% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after buying an additional 1,373,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

