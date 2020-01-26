Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Mongodb posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura increased their price target on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $152.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.04. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,671 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,133. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 7,729.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

