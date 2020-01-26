Morgan Stanley Reiterates Sell Rating for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,944,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,875,000 after purchasing an additional 112,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,702,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

