N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt lowered N Brown Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

Shares of N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 91.55 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.06. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.