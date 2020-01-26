National Bank Financial Increases Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.70

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

NCU opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The company has a market cap of $259.06 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67.

In related news, Director Michael Brown purchased 250,000 shares of Nevada Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,000.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

