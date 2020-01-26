National Bank Financial Trims Sherritt International (TSE:S) Target Price to C$0.30

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

TSE:S opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post -0.0615385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

