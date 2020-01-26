NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.55

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 98843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,233.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 128,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $3,118,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,947.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

