NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.66.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $130,193.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $620,317. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 693,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 500,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 387,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 347,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.