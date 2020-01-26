Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 107 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 107 price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NESN. HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 111.33.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

