Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $63.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,435,000 after buying an additional 265,356 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,603,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 31.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,979 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.