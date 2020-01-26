NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) vs. Capgemini (NASDAQ:CGEMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NIC and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC 14.55% 22.91% 14.68% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capgemini pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NIC pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NIC and Capgemini’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC $344.90 million 4.41 $58.27 million $0.88 25.81 Capgemini $15.59 billion 1.42 $862.13 million N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than NIC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of NIC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of NIC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NIC and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC 0 1 2 0 2.67 Capgemini 0 0 2 0 3.00

NIC currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. Given NIC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NIC is more favorable than Capgemini.

Risk & Volatility

NIC has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NIC beats Capgemini on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its portals consist of Internet-based applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and secure transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes. Its Technology & Engineering Services segment provides assistance and support to internal IT teams of client companies. The company's Application Services segment designs, develops, implements, and maintains IT applications, including system integration and application maintenance services. Its Other Managed Services segment integrates, manages, and/or develops client's IT infrastructure systems, as well as provides transaction, on-demand, and/or business process outsourcing services. The company also provides financial services, as well as manages the business activities of clients in financial sector. Capgemini SE serves various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products and retail, electronics and high tech, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, media and entertainment, natural resources, telecom, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company has operations in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Capgemini SE was founded in 1967 and is based in Paris, France.

