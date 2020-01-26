Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $50.33 on Friday. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

