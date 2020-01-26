Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

OXY opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

