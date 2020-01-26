OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCANF shares. Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC downgraded OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.80 on Friday. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

