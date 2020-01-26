OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

