Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Trading Down 10.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares fell 10.3% during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oil States International traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $13.01, 1,334,172 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 500,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

OIS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In related news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $877.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

