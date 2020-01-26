ORION OYJ/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of ORION OYJ/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORION OYJ/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORION OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

ORINY stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. ORION OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.58.

About ORION OYJ/ADR

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs.

