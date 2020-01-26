Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

ORRF stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.