PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PACW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

PACW opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $32.64 and a one year high of $41.60.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 154,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.