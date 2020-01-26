Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 29 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,815.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

