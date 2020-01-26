Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $16.74. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parsley Energy shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 8,812,610 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

