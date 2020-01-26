Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.27 ($25.90).

P1Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

About Patrizia Immobilien

