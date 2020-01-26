PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $10.25 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for PC Tel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

PCTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Get PC Tel alerts:

Shares of PC Tel stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. PC Tel has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of -0.11.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. PC Tel had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Tel will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PC Tel by 152.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of PC Tel in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.