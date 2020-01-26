Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.49

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 179327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 74.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,714 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 960,626 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75,976.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 243,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,249,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,200,000 after acquiring an additional 195,154 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,885,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 119,429 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

