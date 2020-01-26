PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.35

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 95238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.47%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

