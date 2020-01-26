PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 3.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,231,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,542,000 after buying an additional 400,114 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

