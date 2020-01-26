PerkinElmer (PKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. PerkinElmer has set its FY19 guidance at $4.07 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $99.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at $221,778.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

