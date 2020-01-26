Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,438,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268,209 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,724,000 after purchasing an additional 595,691 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

