Pfizer (PFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY19 guidance at $2.94-3.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

