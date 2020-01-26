Pi Financial Analysts Give B2Gold (TSE:BTO) a C$6.50 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.73.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.65.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,437 shares in the company, valued at C$379,441.30. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,155,000. Insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.