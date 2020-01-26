Pi Financial Downgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Hold

Pi Financial cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.43.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $465.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.18. Shopify has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.