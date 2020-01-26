Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 55 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $17,190,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $4,545,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 27.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 232,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $441,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 319,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $605,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,815.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.