Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 17,559 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,559 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

