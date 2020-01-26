Pivotal Research Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.35.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,954,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,126,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $49,705,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,076,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.