Polaris Industries (PII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PII opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

