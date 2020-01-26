PPG Industries’ (PPG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PPG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.28.

PPG opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 243.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPG Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after acquiring an additional 134,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

