Principal Financial Group (PFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.